Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year,' capping her record-breaking 2023

After launching a record-shattering global tour and becoming the world's most-streamed musical artist in 2023, Taylor Swift notched yet another accolade on Wednesday when Time magazine named the mega pop star as its "Person of the Year."

Swift took the award in a year when her nearly two decades of fame and influence came to a peak, the magazine said in announcing the title. She was the first person from the arts to be honoured for her success as an entertainer, it said.

The 33-year-old artist spent the year traveling the world on her "Eras Tour," showcasing music from her entire career, smashing records for ticket sales, and boosting the economies of every city she visited.