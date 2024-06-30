Home +
June 30, 2024

Need to overcome Partition era mentality: Tariq Karim

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent state visit to India has stirred controversy over several issues, including new rail links between the neighbouring countries and the possibility of a Teesta River water-sharing deal. Political opponents claim the prime minister is giving away Bangladesh’s sovereignty, while she says such deals will open the doors to further trade and cooperation. ‘Inside Out’ speaks to Tariq Ahmad Khan, a former high commissioner of Bangladesh to India, to discuss the state of relations between the two countries, the impact of greater South Asian connectivity, and China’s role in Bangladesh.

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Jun 2024, 08:42 PM

Updated : 30 Jun 2024, 08:42 PM

