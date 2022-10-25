Child labourer Hossain wants to become a police officer

Hossain, who works as a hawker, dreams of becoming a police officer after completing his studies.

After the separation of his parents, he started living with his grandmother and his uncle in Bagerhat city. He does not know where his father lives, but he knows that his mother lives in Dhaka.

Hossain, a first-grader, sometimes helps his uncle sell tea, soft drinks and cigarettes at a shop. Sometimes Hossain also sells candy floss on the street.

“My mother moved to Dhaka after her marriage with another person," Hossain told Hello.bdnews24.com.



“I’m now living with my Nani (grandmother). I’m going to school, eating rice and growing up. And when I grow up, I’ll work as a police officer."

He keeps the money he earns with his grandmother. Hossain wants to buy a goat with his savings.

Reporter's Age: 16 District: Bagerhat.