Bangladesh logs 468 dengue cases, 6 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 468 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 312,359 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by six to 1,628 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Dhaka saw four of the new deaths and 138 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 330.