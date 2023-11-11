    বাংলা

    Daily count: Bangladesh logs 1,512 dengue cases, 6 deaths

    The caseload so far this year stands at 290,084 and the death toll rises to 1,466

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Nov 2023, 01:31 PM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2023, 01:31 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 1,512 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 290,084.

    The mosquito-borne disease caused six deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,466, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 338 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,174 new cases. The death toll in the capital was four.

    Of the 6,373 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,608 were in Dhaka and 4,765 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in the first 11 days of November is 118. As many as 18,909 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 1,333 dengue cases, 11 deaths in a day
    1,333 dengue cases, 11 deaths in a day
    The caseload so far this year stands at 288,572 and the death toll rises to 1,460 
    Bangladesh reports 1,734 dengue cases, 17 deaths in a day
    1,734 dengue cases, 17 deaths in a day
    The caseload so far this year stands at 287,239, and the death toll rises to 1,449 
    A woman walks to fetch water from a nearby hand-pump with a water cooler on her head, during a heatwave, on the outskirts of Jacobabad, Pakistan, May 16, 2022.
    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years, EU scientists say
    Last month smashed through the previous October temperature record, from 2019, by a massive margin, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said
    Daily count: Bangladesh records 1,794 dengue cases, 9 deaths
    Daily count: 1,794 dengue cases, 9 deaths
    The caseload so far this year stands at 281,698, and the death toll rises to 1,417  

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine