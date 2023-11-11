Daily count: Bangladesh logs 1,512 dengue cases, 6 deaths

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 1,512 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 290,084.
The mosquito-borne disease caused six deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,466, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 338 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,174 new cases. The death toll in the capital was four.
Of the 6,373 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,608 were in Dhaka and 4,765 outside the capital.
After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.
The death toll in the first 11 days of November is 118. As many as 18,909 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.