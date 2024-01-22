Bangladesh records 30 new dengue cases, no deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 30 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 883 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14, with no fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the 24-hour count to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.