    Bangladesh records 30 new dengue cases, no deaths in a day

    The death toll in 2024 remains at 14 as the case tally rises to 883

    News Desk
    Published : 22 Jan 2024, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2024, 01:59 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 30 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 883 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

    The death toll remained unchanged at 14, with no fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the 24-hour count to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

    aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.

    In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted four more patients, while the other districts recorded 26 new cases.

    Of the 151 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 46 were in Dhaka and 105 outside the capital.

    Experts attribute the outbreak to a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes

