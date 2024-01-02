Bangladesh logs 60 dengue cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has registered the first death of the year from dengue in the daily count after 1,705 deaths in 2023.
The number of dengue cases has increased by 60 in a 24-hour count on Tuesday, after 321,179 hospitalisations last year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 13 patients, while the other districts recorded 47 new cases.
Of the 657 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 262 were in Dhaka and 395 outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse last year than in previous years.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.