    বাংলা

    Bangladesh logs 60 dengue cases, 1 death in a day

    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 13 cases were in Dhaka, while 47 were outside the capital

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 01:24 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 01:24 PM

    Bangladesh has registered the first death of the year from dengue in the daily count after 1,705 deaths in 2023.

    The number of dengue cases has increased by 60 in a 24-hour count on Tuesday, after 321,179 hospitalisations last year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 13 patients, while the other districts recorded 47 new cases.

    Of the 657 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 262 were in Dhaka and 395 outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse last year than in previous years.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh logs 56 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    56 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    The caseload this year stands at 321,001, and the death toll rises to 1,702
    Bangladesh reports 188 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    188 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    The caseload this year stands at 320,460 as the death toll rises to 1,697
    Bangladesh logs 207 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    207 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    The caseload this year stands at 319,878, and the death toll rises to 1,692
    Bangladesh records 413 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day
    413 new dengue cases, 4 deaths
    The tally of infections this year stands at 317,645, and the death toll rises to 1,665

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India