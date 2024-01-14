Bangladesh records 38 new dengue cases, 2 more deaths

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 38 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 670 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two to seven in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.
In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 14 more patients, while the other districts recorded 24 new cases.
Of the 239 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 121 were in Dhaka and 118 outside the capital.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.