Rising flu cases drive up US hospitalisations, CDC says

The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky added that US hospital systems also continue to be stressed with a high number of patients with other respiratory illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

There have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalisations, and 4,500 deaths from flu so far this season, according to CDC estimates. It urged people to get vaccinated.

"Especially for RSV and flu, these levels are higher than we generally see this time of year," Walensky told reporters in a telephone news briefing. She said flu season started earlier and "hospitalisations for flu continue to be the highest we have seen at this time of year in a decade."

Respiratory viruses are spreading as people gather indoors due to the colder weather. People also likely have weakened defenses after not being exposed to flu and RSV while working or schooling from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccination rates for people at higher risk from the flu - those 65 and older, children and pregnant women - are also lower than at this time last year, Walensky added.

About 12% fewer pregnant women have been vaccinated so far this season compared to last season, and about 5% fewer children, Walensky said.