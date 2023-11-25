Bangladesh reports 759 dengue cases, 12 deaths in a day

The number of dengue cases so far this year in Bangladesh has increased by 759 to 307,196 in the latest daily count.

The mosquito-borne disease caused 12 deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,595, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 184 patients in this period, while the other districts recorded 575 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was 9.