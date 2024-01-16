Bangladesh health minister vows crackdown on unauthorised hospitals, clinics

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen has vowed to crack down on all illegal and unauthorised hospitals and clinics in Bangladesh in a bid to root out corruption in the healthcare sector.

"I have made it clear that there will be no tolerance for corruption. Unauthorised and unlicensed medical facilities cannot be allowed to operate. While it’s not possible to resolve this overnight, these illegal clinics and hospitals must be shut down. Measures will be taken against them," he said on Tuesday.

The Medical and Private Clinics and Laboratories Ordinance, 1982, bars hospitals, clinics or diagnostic centres from operating without the health directorate's approval.

But a series of high-profile incidents shed light on an alarming lack of compliance with the rules. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dhaka's Regent Hospital was found to be operating illegally after a fraud scandal, while the Mind Aid Hospital in Adabar came under scrutiny following the fatal assault on Assistant Commissioner Anisul Karim of Barishal Metropolitan Police.