    Manikganj man dies from Nipah virus infection, first in Bangladesh this year

    The death comes nearly one and a half months after the government issued a warning for the deadly virus this winter

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Jan 2024, 01:29 PM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2024, 01:29 PM

    A Nipah virus patient from Manikganj has died in hospital care in Dhaka, the first fatality from the disease reported in Bangladesh this year.

    The patient, Babul Hossain, was admitted to Manikganj Sadar Hospital on Jan 16 and then transferred to Popular Hospital in Dhaka when his condition deteriorated, Manikganj Civil Surgeon Dr Moazzem Ali Khan Chowdhury said on Sunday.

    The private hospital sent his samples to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research and the test results turned positive on Jan 24.

    Babul, a native of Sadar Upazila’s Putail village, died after he was transferred again to Infectious Diseases Hospital on Saturday, Dr Moazzem said. 

