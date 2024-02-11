A patient lives, another dies after Bangladesh's latest cadaveric kidney transplants

In January, surgeons performed the cadaveric kidney transplantation procedure for the second time in Bangladesh, transferring the organs from a clinically dead person to two patients.

The results have been mixed.

One of the kidney recipients is on the path to recovery and is set to be discharged from hospital imminently. The other, however, died 10 days after the surgery.

The process started after the death of Md Masum, a 38-year-old resident of Dhaka's Kamrangirchar, during treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Jan 25.

Later that day, his kidneys were transplanted into two patients at BSMMU and the Kidney Foundation Hospital.

Tahmina Yasmin Poppy, 46, from Dhaka's Mohammadpur, received her transplant at BSMMU and is now reported to be in good health.