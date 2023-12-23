Bangladesh records 114 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by one

Hospitals have registered 114 new dengue cases in a day, increasing the tally of infections to 320,272 this year.
On Saturday, the death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by one, massing the total death count to 1,693, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
As many as 33 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, while 81 were admitted in districts outside the capital.
On Saturday morning, 1,181 patients were being treating at hospitals nationwide – 361 in Dhaka and 820 outside Dhaka.
Cases of dengue fever have been surging all over Bangladesh this year, making it the worst outbreak of the disease so far.
Experts have blamed the outbreak on a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.