WHO says toxic syrup risk 'ongoing', more countries hit

Unscrupulous actors sometimes substitute propylene glycol with toxic alternatives, ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol, because they are cheaper, several pharmaceutical manufacturing experts told Reuters.

The alternatives are more commonly used in brake fluid and other products not meant for human consumption.

The WHO's working theory is that in 2021, when prices of propylene glycol spiked, one or more suppliers mixed the cheaper toxic liquids with the legitimate chemical, Kuwana said. He did not say where the suppliers were based, and added that obscure supply chains have made proving this difficult.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, including those alleged to have produced the tainted syrups that have been found so far, typically source ingredients from external suppliers.

LIBERIA AND CAMEROON

Earlier this week, Nigeria's regulator issued a warning about contaminated paracetamol syrups sold in Liberia, although no deaths have been reported there. The Nigerian regulator was testing the syrups, which were not sold in Nigeria, because Liberia has no testing facilities.

The WHO issued safety alerts last year for Indian-made products found in Gambia and Uzbekistan, and this year in Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.

It also issued an alert last year for Indonesian-made syrups that were only sold domestically. Indonesian authorities say more than 200 children were likely poisoned by these.

Three Indonesian-based manufacturers – PT Yarindo Farmatama, PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries, PT AFI Farma – have had their licences revoked. A fourth, PT Konimex, said it had recalled all of the relevant products and its website says it was cleared by the Indonesian regulator to sell new batches as of December 2022. The Indonesian regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In January, the WHO named four other countries it was working with – Timor Leste, Cambodia, Senegal and the Philippines – to track whether any of the tainted syrups had reached their markets.

There is no current risk to the population in the countries the WHO has named, Kuwana said, either because contaminated medicines had been pulled from shelves or because they never reached the market in the first place.