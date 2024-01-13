Bangladesh records 25 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 25 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 632 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by one to five in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.