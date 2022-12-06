IDF names Hasina as the ‘global ambassador for diabetes’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been named ‘global ambassador for diabetes’ by the International Diabetes Federation at the World Diabetes Congress 2022 in Portugal.

Tarik Ahsan, Bangladesh ambassador to Portugal, received the certificate on behalf of Hasina from IDF President-Elect Akhtar Hussain.

The opening ceremony in Lisbon was attended by outgoing IDF President Andrew Boulton, other office bearers and congress participants. The participants included doctors, health professionals and medical personnel, many of whom were from Bangladesh. Officials of the Bangladesh embassy as well as leaders, journalists and members of the expatriate Bangladesh community of Portugal also attended the event.

The honorary title of global ambassador is bestowed upon an individual in recognition of their contribution to improving the lives of people living with diabetes. The individual is expected to be the voice of those living with diabetes worldwide for two years. Hasina is the first to receive the title.