What's driving the surge in dengue deaths and severe cases in Chattogram?

Fourteen people have died so far in November as doctors point to a more rapid deterioration in patients' conditions in 2024 compared to previous years

The Chattogram district has recorded as many as 14 dengue-related deaths in the first 17 days of November, the most in a single month in 2024.

Doctors say that patients' conditions are worsening more rapidly than in previous years. Cases involving shock syndrome are particularly critical, making it extremely difficult to save affected patients.

Medical experts have also noted some changes in the physical symptoms and signs of dengue patients. They stress the importance of maintaining stable blood pressure levels in patients to prevent complications.

As in 2023, surveys this year indicate that the DEN-2 strain of dengue is the most prevalent among those infected in Chattogram and its 'cosmopolitan' substrain accounts for a comparatively higher number of cases.

Experts suggest that more in-depth research is necessary to determine if the dengue virus has significantly evolved and to understand how these variations are impacting patients' health.

14 DEATHS, 709 CASES IN 17 DAYS

The Chattogram District Civil Surgeon’s Office reported on Monday that two more people had succumbed to the mosquito-borne illness in a 24-hour count, bringing the total number of fatalities in November to 14.

Among the victims was Omar Faruk, a 20-year-old from Lama in Bandarban, who died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) while undergoing treatment. He was admitted on Sunday night but passed away due to Dengue Shock Syndrome and Expanded Dengue Syndrome.

Another victim, Shabana, a 30-year-old woman from Sandwip Upazila, also died at CMCH the same night. She had been hospitalised since Nov 14. The report indicated that her death was caused by Refractory Shock with Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) and Expanded Dengue Shock Syndrome.

So far this year, Chattogram district has reported 3,644 dengue cases, with 39 deaths in total.

Dr Jahangir Alam, Chattogram’s civil surgeon, flagged the alarming rise in both cases and deaths this month. “Research reveals that 88 percent of dengue cases in the district this year are caused by the DEN-2 strain. Additionally, the cosmopolitan subgroup is affecting a significant number of patients.”

“We believe the increase in infections and fatalities is directly linked to these factors.”

'SYMPTOMS HAVE EVOLVED'

CMCH has reported the highest number of hospital admissions for dengue in the district this year. Out of the 3,644 confirmed cases in Chattogram, 1,717 patients have been treated at the facility.

Dr Noor Mohammad, the hospital's dengue focal person, said, "This year, we are seeing significantly more severe cases compared to last year. Many patients are suffering from multi-organ failure, and over the past month, we've encountered numerous instances of multi-organ dysfunction."

"Patients' conditions are deteriorating rapidly, indicating a higher severity level. The symptoms of dengue have also changed this year. Fever is not always present, and even when it is, the temperature often isn't very high. Yet, dengue tests still return positive results."

Dr Noor emphasised the importance of early detection and testing. "If someone feels feverish or weak, they should get tested for dengue without delay. Special attention must also be paid to monitoring a patient's blood pressure."

"This year, we've noticed sudden drops in blood pressure, followed by a rapid decline in overall health. Therefore, it is vital to ensure that blood pressure doesn't drop. If platelet levels drop, patients shouldn't delay treatment until hospitalisation. Care must begin from the first day of a dengue diagnosis."

He stressed that taking these precautions could prevent the worsening of many patients' conditions and help reduce fatalities.