Child dies after anaesthesia for tonsil operation in Feni clinic, family allege negligence

A 13-year-old boy has died allegedly because of negligence of duty by doctors and the authorities of a private hospital in Feni, in what appeared to be another case of anaesthesia gone wrong.

Atif Islam Nishan’s death occurred on Tuesday morning after a surgery at Onestop Maternity Clinic located on Shaheed Shahidullah Kaiser Road in the town, said Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, chief of Feni Model Police Station.

The government formed an investigation committee on Tuesday night following the family’s complaint.

Atif’s father Mohammad Shahid Ullah from Noaakhali’s Senbagh said the student of Mohammadpur Anis Hafizia Madrasa was admitted to the clinic on Monday afternoon for a tonsil surgery following the advice of Dr Kishore Kumar Howlader.

The clinic's owner and medicine specialist Dr Nazmul Haque Bhuiyan administered the anaesthesia.

After the operation, the doctors informed Shahid that the surgery was successful.

However, Shahid became suspicious due to frequent visits by the hospital staff to the operation theatre.

"In fact, after the anaesthesia injection, my son never regained consciousness,” the grieving father said.

The hospital authorities called him around 4am on Tuesday and said that the patient's condition was “not good”.

They advised him to take the boy to Cumilla or Chattogram Medical College Hospital immediately.

He was taken to Cumilla's Modern Hospital where he died during treatment, Shahid said,

Dr Kishore, who performed the tonsil operation, is a professor at Noakhali Abdul Malek Medical College.

"There was no fault in the surgery. The child did not regain consciousness after the operation.The issue might have been with the anaesthesia," said the doctor.

Dr Nazmul, who administered the anaesthesia, claimed although he is a medicine specialist, he has experience in anaesthesia.

“I have experiences in anaesthesia. Atif's heartbeat and oxygen levels dropped due to physical weakness after the anaesthesia injection, and he never regained consciousness. We advised immediate transfer due to his critical condition," he said.

Feni district’s Civil Surgeon Md Shihab Uddin confirmed that an investigation committee was formed to look into the allegations. Action will be taken against the hospital authorities if any negligence is found in the investigation report.

OC Shahidul said, "We visited the hospital and spoke to the authorities after learning about the child's death. Until Tuesday night, we did not receive any formal written complaint from the family. Legal action will be taken upon receiving a complaint."

Atif’s death occurs after recent deaths of children in alleged anaesthesia-gone-wrong incidents in different parts of Bangladesh that prompted the health ministry to order safer anaesthesia alternatives.

Tonsillectomy, like other surgeries, has certain risks: Reactions to anaesthetics, according to Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit American academic medical centre.

Medication to make the patient sleep during surgery often causes minor, short-term problems, such as headache, nausea, vomiting or muscle soreness.

Serious, long-term problems are rare, though general anaesthesia is not without the risk of death, the Mayo Clinic says.