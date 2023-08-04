Dengue patients from nearby districts flock to DMCH as cases surge

Another patient, Tania came from Mirpur 6 with a fever and stomach pain and was undergoing treatment in the same ward.

Tania’s husband Alauddin said they initially took her to another government hospital (Suhrawardy) on Wednesday but the hospital refused to admit her. They sent her back with a prescription. As her condition deteriorated at night, they brought Tania to the DMCH.

She started howling due to unbearable stomach pain when they brought her to the hospital, said Alauddin. ‘‘I have a small job. Suhrawardy Hospital is a government-run one but they refused to provide treatment as there was no vacancy. Dhaka Medical never refuses to admit patients, so I brought her here.”

NUMBER OF PATIENTS MORE THAN DOUBLE

With the rising number of patients, the lab and bill collection booths are running at full capacity. Also, fewer counters in the lab and booths are operational on weekends, said Dr Rakib Al Imran, working in Ward No. 702. He said the number of helping hands in medical service also drops on weekends.

On weekdays, they get the blood test report for patients manifesting dengue symptoms within 3 to 4 hours but on Friday the report comes in the evening even if the test is done in the morning. “We can’t start the treatment for the disease until we have the report.”