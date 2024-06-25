Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

WHO, scientists call for urgent action on mpox strain

This year, roughly 8,600 mpox cases have been reported in Congo

WHO, scientists call for urgent action on mpox strain

Reuters

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 07:44 PM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 07:44 PM

Related Stories
1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces: US FDA
1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces: US FDA
‘Tyranny of brokers’ overwhelms Cumilla Medical
‘Tyranny of brokers’ overwhelms Cumilla Medical
Real emergency: Prof Abdullah on school closure
Real emergency: Prof Abdullah on school closure
HC orders steps to ease inflation in pharmaceutical prices
HC orders steps to ease inflation in pharmaceutical prices
Read More
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Russia bans distribution of dozens of EU news outlets
Russia bans distribution of dozens of EU news outlets
Gaza medical evacuations prevented by Rafah crossing closure: WHO
Gaza medical evacuations prevented by Rafah crossing closure: WHO
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More