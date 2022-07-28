Bangladesh can better control hypertension for less than $10 per patient a year: study

The study findings were shared during the event titled "Bangladesh Hypertension Control Initiatives", jointly organised by the NCDC Program of the DGHS, PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), the National Heart Foundation, Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), and Resolve to Save Lives.

Expansion of the project for hypertension control would save lives in Bangladesh by preventing heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and expensive hospitalisations for these conditions, and at an affordable cost, said a statement from the organisers of the event.

“In Bangladesh, one out of every five adults has hypertension,” it quoted Dr Tom Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as saying.

“Many lives can be saved—and heart attacks and strokes prevented—by investing in strengthening primary care services to provide blood pressure treatment to Bangladeshi adults,” Tom added.

Although most people’s high blood pressure can be controlled with a simple medication regimen, of the estimated 22 million people with high blood pressure in Bangladesh, it is estimated that only 49 percent have been diagnosed, 35 percent are receiving treatment, and 14 percent have their blood pressure under control.

The hypertension control programme from NCDC at DGHS and NHFB has been implemented in 51 Upazila health complexes, which offer hypertension care that aligns with the World Health Organization’s HEARTS technical package.