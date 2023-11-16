Bangladesh records 1,429 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

The number of new cases of dengue fever in Bangladesh has increased by 1,429 in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 298,094.



The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by eight to 1,528 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 302 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,127 new cases. The death toll in the capital was five.

Of the 5,558 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,457 were in Dhaka and 4,101 outside the capital.