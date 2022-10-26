Consumer rights agency fines controversial doctor Jahangir Kabir’s firm Tk 350,000

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has fined a firm owned by Jahangir Kabir, a controversial doctor who made unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19 and other diseases repeatedly on social media.

The agency had warned Ultimate Organic Life, based in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar, against irregularities before imposing a Tk 350,000 fine on the firm during a drive on Wednesday.

“We visited the organisation as part of a routine check to see what correctional steps they have taken,” said Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, a director of the DNCRP.