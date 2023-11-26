Death toll from dengue in Bangladesh this year nears 1,600

The number of deaths caused by dengue fever this year in Bangladesh is nearing the 1,600 mark, with three new fatalities reported in the latest daily count.



The exact death toll stood at 1,598, while the number of cases increased by 971 to 308,167 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 217 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 754 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was two.

Of the 3,595 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,017 were in Dhaka and 2,578 outside the capital.