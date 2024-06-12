Diarrhoea cases surge in Dhaka, 13,000 admitted to a single hospital in 12 days

A higher concentration of patients is noted from areas like Badda, Kafrul, and Mirpur

The prevalence of diarrhoea in different areas of the capital Dhaka has increased in the last few days, with over 13,000 patients admitted to a single hospital in just 12 days.

The International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh, or icddr,b, admitted at least 30 patients per hour on Tuesday.

Dr Baharul Alam, the head of the hospital, stated that there has been a rise in patients since May 29, with cases coming from across the capital.

He noted a higher concentration of patients from areas like Badda, Kafrul, and Mirpur.

Dr Alam said further research was needed to find out the exact reasons behind the higher number of patients from those areas.

According to icddr,b hospital data, 13,531 patients were admitted with diarrhoea from May 28 to Jun 11.

As many as 515 patients were admitted on May 28, and the number increased daily, peaking at 1,330 on Jun 1 and remaining above a thousand for the next four days.

From Jun 6, daily patient numbers fell below a thousand, with 902 patients on that day.

In the next three days, admissions were in the hundreds, with 660 patients on Jun 10.

On Tuesday, the hospital admitted 457 patients.