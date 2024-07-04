Hasina urges prudent use of medical equipment

She emphasises procuring medical equipment according to the needs of hospitals and patients

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for caution in the procurement of medical equipment in Bangladesh, emphasising the importance of ensuring their proper use.

"It's not just about purchasing equipment; we must ensure that medical devices are acquired according to the needs of hospitals and patients, and their optimal use is guaranteed," she said during an event at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Later, in a briefing, the prime minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon provided further details on the event titled “Transformation of Health System to Establish Universal Health Care".

In her address, the prime minister highlighted Bangabandhu's pioneering efforts in advancing the healthcare sector post-independence, said Shakhawat.

She highlighted the sector's development alongside other facets of Bangladesh over the past decade and a half

The prime minister also stressed the need for development while upholding the government's achievements.