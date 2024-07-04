Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Hasina urges prudent use of medical equipment

She emphasises procuring medical equipment according to the needs of hospitals and patients

Hasina urges prudent use of medical equipment

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 04 Jul 2024, 12:39 AM

Updated : 04 Jul 2024, 12:39 AM

Related Stories
Read More
ACC prosecutes actor Shanto Khan
ACC prosecutes actor Shanto Khan
Sagar-Runi case delay ‘ridiculing criminal justice system’: HC
Sagar-Runi case delay ‘ridiculing criminal justice system’: HC
Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander
Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander
bdnews24.com moderator attacked by robbers in Dhaka
bdnews24.com moderator attacked by robbers in Dhaka
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More