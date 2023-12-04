Bangladesh logs 682 dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 682 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 314,388 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two to 1,634 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Dhaka saw one of the new deaths and 135 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 547.