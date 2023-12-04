Bangladesh logs 682 dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 682 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 314,388 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two to 1,634 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
Dhaka saw one of the new deaths and 135 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 547.
On Monday morning, 2,689 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country, and 1,901 of them were outside Dhaka. The hospitals in the capital were treating 788 patients.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.