Conjoined twins separated in 15-hour surgery at BSMMU in Dhaka

A team of 100 doctors have conducted a complex surgery that lasted for 15 hours to successfully separate conjoined twins Nuha and Nabha at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU in Dhaka.

The twins with fused spines from Kurigram, identified with single names, were being monitored in the intensive care unit and were showing signs of recovery after the surgery ended on Monday midnight.

Neurosurgeon Professor Mohammad Hossain, the dean of the Faculty of Surgery at the lone medical university of Bangladesh, headed the team of doctors, including 39 specialists.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, a burn and plastic surgery specialist who was part of the team, visited the girls at the BSMMU on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am happy with their progress. They are completely separated and doing well,” he said, describing the surgery as a major milestone in Bangladesh's medical history.

He said Bangladesh was making progress in medical treatment and cited the example of a patient from Bhutan being treated recently.