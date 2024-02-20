    বাংলা

    Conjoined twins separated in 15-hour surgery at BSMMU in Dhaka

    They are now being closely monitored under intensive care at the BSMMU and  showing signs of recovery, doctors say

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 02:48 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 02:48 PM

    A team of 100 doctors have conducted a complex surgery that lasted for 15 hours to successfully separate conjoined twins Nuha and Nabha at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU in Dhaka. 

    The twins with fused spines from Kurigram, identified with single names, were being monitored in the intensive care unit and were showing signs of recovery after the surgery ended on Monday midnight. 

    Neurosurgeon Professor Mohammad Hossain, the dean of the Faculty of Surgery at the lone medical university of Bangladesh, headed the team of doctors, including 39 specialists. 

    Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, a burn and plastic surgery specialist who was part of the team, visited the girls at the BSMMU on Tuesday afternoon. 

    “I am happy with their progress. They are completely separated and doing well,” he said, describing the surgery as a major milestone in Bangladesh's medical history. 

    He said Bangladesh was making progress in medical treatment and cited the example of a patient from Bhutan being treated recently. 

    He believes that such advancements will eventually reduce the need for Bangladeshis to seek medical treatment abroad. 

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had told Vice-Chancellor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed that she would bear the cost of the girls’ treatment, according to Minister Sen. 

    "Bangladesh has a significant number of patients [conjoined twins]. I strongly advise seeking medical consultation. I am confident that these conditions can be treated, given the current availability of resources," he said. 

    Nasrin Akhter, the mother of the twins, speaking to http://bdnews24.com, said: "I had been worried about this for a long time. When the doctor mentioned that they regained consciousness within half an hour after being unconscious for 13 hours, I felt relieved. I couldn't believe they would wake up so quickly. 

    "I am immensely grateful to God. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister and the hospital staff."

    RELATED STORIES
    A patient lives, another dies after Bangladesh's latest cadaveric kidney transplants
    Cadaveric kidney transplants yield mixed results in Bangladesh
    One of the kidney recipients is on the path to recovery. The other died 10 days after the surgery
    Female colleague accuses BSMMU professor of sexual harassment
    BSMMU doctor accused of sexual harassment
    The female doctor files a case at Shahbagh Police Station
    Bangladesh ranked among the worst in palliative care. A decade later, have things gone better?
    Has Bangladesh progressed in palliative care?
    A report found Bangladesh among the worst in providing palliative care to its citizens, yet changes are not apparent around a decade after its publication, according to an expert
    Bangladesh marks second cadaveric kidney transplant to two patients
    Bangladesh marks second cadaveric kidney transplant
    A 38-year-old man was declared brain dead on Thursday and his kidneys were transplanted to two different patients

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps