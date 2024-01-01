Dengue: Bangladesh records no deaths, but 85 cases in first daily count of 2024

The death toll this year stands unchanged at 1,698 as the caseload reaches 320,701
Bangladesh has registered no deaths but 85 new cases of dengue fever in the first daily count of 2024 after record 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths in 2023 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.
However, 85 people were hospitalised due to the disease in a 24-hour count on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse last year than in previous years.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.