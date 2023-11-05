Bangladesh’s death toll from dengue crosses 1,400 this year amid worst outbreak

The number of deaths caused by dengue this year in Bangladesh has crossed the 1,400 mark with 15 new fatalities reported by hospitals across the country in the latest daily count.

The toll stood at 1,408 on Sunday morning, and the annual caseload rose by 2,103 to 279,904, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Dhaka saw 433 new dengue cases and nine deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in this period.