India's Serum looks beyond COVID with new vaccines for malaria, dengue

The CEO of the world's biggest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, said the company has bolstered its manufacturing ahead of launches over the next few years of shots against diseases like malaria and dengue by repurposing facilities used to make COVID-19 immunisations.

With COVID manufacturing scaled back as demand ebbs, the company is using those facilities to instead manufacture its newer shots, which it estimates will boost total production by two and a half billion doses, CEO Adar Poonawalla said in an interview.

Serum produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield in India, and also makes Novavax's protein-based COVID shots.

It invested $2 billion during the peak of the global health crisis to boost production.

The company currently sells about 1.5 billion total vaccine doses every year, and estimates a total production capacity of as much as 4 billion doses.