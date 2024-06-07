Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Health sector sees marginal budget boost but questions about spending ability remain

Experts harbour serious concerns about the effective utilisation due to a 'lack of administrative capacity

Health sector sees marginal budget boost but questions about spen
File photo

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 05:35 AM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 05:35 AM

Related Stories
Real emergency: Prof Abdullah on school closure
Real emergency: Prof Abdullah on school closure
1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces: US FDA
1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces: US FDA
HC orders steps to ease inflation in pharmaceutical prices
HC orders steps to ease inflation in pharmaceutical prices
I lost my mother to dengue, let no one else die: health minister
I lost my mother to dengue, let no one else die: health minister
Read More
Education budget falls short, again
Education budget falls short, again
Economists warn of deepening crisis as budget relies on debt
Economists warn of deepening crisis as budget relies on debt
US stun Pakistan in Super Over
US stun Pakistan in Super Over
Vague strategy leaves path through crisis unclear
Vague strategy leaves path through crisis unclear
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More