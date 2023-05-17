Where did COVID come from? We may never know

It's the enduring mystery of the COVID-19 pandemic: Where did the virus come from?

Scientists know that SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes the illness, is part of a family of viruses found in some horseshoe bats, a type common to the tropics and subtropics outside the Americas. They also mostly agree that many of the earliest known infections and deaths clustered around a wildlife market in Wuhan, China.

But in the three years since COVID-19 emerged, researchers have been unable to determine how it infected its first victim, triggering a pandemic that has since killed almost 7 million people, according to an official count by the World Health Organization, and many more if the tally included deaths caused by unreported infections.