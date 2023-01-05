How does Hayao Miyazaki create such remarkable worlds in his films?

The great Japanese animator, Hayao Miyazaki, was born on Jan 5, 1941.

In 1963, a young Hayao Miyazaki, who expressed interest in manga and animation from an early age, joined Toei Animation. After the success of his film Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984), Miyazaki co-founded the now legendary Studio Ghibli in 1985 alongside veteran director Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki. With astounding creativity, masterful storytelling, and stunning technical prowess, the studio and Miyazaki would go on to create remarkable films.

Effective fantasy stories with compelling characters often require an immersive world to be built upon. Crafting such a world, especially in the short span of a movie, requires attention to detail. Over the past 37 years at Ghibli, Miyazaki has consistently created many a masterpiece that has repeatedly blended the boundary between fantasy and reality. But what makes his movies stand out so clearly?