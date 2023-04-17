Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares

A wildfire destroyed nearly 1,000 hectares on the French-Spanish border on Sunday and early Monday, authorities said, as parts of southern Europe remain gripped by a drought that is raising fears of a repeat of last summer's exceptional conflagrations.

The blaze, France's first major wildfire this season, was brought under control early on Monday though not yet fully extinguished, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, adding one firefighter was slightly injured.

"We deplore the loss of nearly 1,000 hectares," Darmanin said, warning France was headed for "an extremely difficult summer 2023, possibly as difficult as summer 2022."