Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

COP29 agrees deal to kick-start global carbon credit trading

The EU pushes for stricter oversight, while the US seeks autonomy

COP29 agrees deal to kick-start global carbon credit trading
Activists shout slogans during a protest action at the COP29 United Nations climate change conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan Nov 23, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters

Published : 24 Nov 2024, 12:15 AM

Updated : 24 Nov 2024, 12:15 AM

Related Stories
S Korean activists demand tougher plastic regulations
S Korean activists demand tougher plastic regulations
Read More
Myanmar war bullet lands in Teknaf home
Myanmar war bullet lands in Teknaf home
Harassment claims halt long-haul buses from Benapole
Harassment claims halt long-haul buses from Benapole
What are public expectations from new EC?
What are public expectations from new EC?
Spurs thrash City 4-0
Spurs thrash City 4-0
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now
The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Read More