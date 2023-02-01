Mobile court drive finds emissions from most cars above legal pollution limit

The Department of Environment launched a mobile court drive in Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue at 10:30 am on Wednesday to test the pollution levels of vehicles.

The mobile court conducted tests on smoke emitted by nine vehicles, including buses, trucks and pick-ups, until noon. The test found smoke emitted by seven of the nine vehicles was polluting the environment beyond the tolerable limit.

The level of noise pollution by horns used by five of those vehicles was also tested at the time. All five of them were found to produce beyond the tolerable limit.

The drive is a part of a campaign launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Dhaka, Gazipur and Savar in an attempt to reduce the country’s air pollution level, following the instruction issued by Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Tuesday.