COP28 considers end to fossil fuels in move opposed by OPEC

Earlier, COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber urged delegates from nearly 200 countries to work hard to reach a consensus before the scheduled end of the two-week summit on Dec 12.

"Let's please get this job done," he said on Friday before the release of the draft. "I need you to step up, and I need you to come out of your comfort zones."

Even though fossil fuels are the top source of planet-warming emissions, three decades of UN climate summits have never addressed their future head on and a decision to phase out them out would be unprecedented.

OPTIONS

COP28's draft deal includes a range of options - from agreeing to a "phase out of fossil fuels in line with best available science", to phasing out "unabated fossil fuels", to including no language on them at all.

France's climate ambassador Stephane Crouzat said countries such as Saudi Arabia feel they can go on producing fossil fuels while cleansing emissions with new carbon capture technologies.

"We feel it's just not realistic," Crouzat told Reuters.

Canadian environment minister Steven Guilbeault said he was confident the final text would include agreement on fossil fuels. "Even if it's not as ambitious as some would want, it will still be an historic moment."

Other countries said they were insisting that any fossil fuel phase-out should be led by the wealthy countries which have exploited their resources for decades.

"Every country cannot be put on the same standard when it comes to the transition," Malaysian Climate Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad told Reuters.