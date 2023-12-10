Big divisions loom over fossil fuels as COP28 talks head into final phase

The president of the COP28 climate summit on Sunday urged negotiators to work harder to find consensus as the conference entered the final stage of talks focused on a proposed first-of-its-kind deal to phase out the world's use of oil, gas and coal.

The talks in Dubai have highlighted deep international divisions over the future role of fossil fuels that are complicating efforts by nearly 200 countries to hash out an agreement before the summit's scheduled end on Dec 12.

"Now, the time has come for all parties to constructively engage," COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber told the conference. "Failure is not an option."

Al Jaber said he was asking all countries to suggest wording for a consensus on fossil fuels.

A coalition of more than 80 countries including the United States, the European Union and small island nations are pushing for an agreement at COP28 that includes language to “phase out” fossil fuels, the main source of greenhouse gas emissions that scientists blame for global warming.