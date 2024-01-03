UK saw second-warmest year on record in 2023, says Met Office

Britain experienced its second-warmest year on record in 2023, the Met Office national weather service said on Tuesday, pointing to the growing impact of human-induced climate change on the country's average temperatures.

Provisional figures from the Met Office showed last year's mean temperature of 9.97 degrees Celsius fell just below 2022's 10.03 C but was ahead of 2014's 9.88 C. The records date back to 1884.

The UK's 10 warmest years have all occurred in the 21st century and more temperature records are set to be broken in coming years, the weather forecaster said.

Hotter temperatures could heighten the risk of drought and wildfires, intense rainfall and flooding, potentially harming ecosystems, human health and infrastructure like airport runways and railway tracks.

"While our climate will remain variable, with periods of cold and wet weather, what we have observed over recent decades is a number of high temperature records tumbling," Met Office Senior Scientist Mike Kendon said.

That pattern was expected to continue "in the coming years as a result of human-induced climate change."