Forest fires kill 123 in Chile's worst disaster since 2010 earthquake

Chilean authorities have introduced a 9 pm curfew in the hardest-hit areas and sent in the military to help firefighters stem the spread of fires, while helicopters dumped water to try to douse the flames from the air.

Chile's Legal Medical Service, the state coroner, said 123 people had died in the fires as of Monday evening. The death toll stood at 51 on Saturday.

A day earlier, Boric, announcing two days of national mourning starting on Monday, said Chile should prepare itself for more bad news.

"It is Chile as a whole that suffers and mourns our dead," Boric said in a televised speech to the nation. "We are facing a tragedy of very great magnitude."

Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve on Sunday said 165 fires raged across Chile and estimated about 14,000 homes have been damaged in the Vina del Mar and Quilpué areas alone.

Those who returned to their ravaged homes found them almost unrecognisable, with many losing all their life's possession.