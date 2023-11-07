Impasse broken on climate fund before COP28 but tough road ahead

Final talks over the weekend to agree a proposal for a new climate disaster fund averted a deadlock ahead of the UN's COP28 climate summit later this month, but cracked open tough new questions about who will pay and how soon.

The fifth meeting of a 24-member UN committee tasked with designing the fund concluded in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, with support for a "take-it-or-leave-it" deal that would make the World Bank the interim home of the fund and encourage - but not oblige - all countries to contribute to it.

A loss and damage fund would be the first United Nations mechanism dedicated to helping countries that have suffered irreparable climate-driven damage from drought, floods and rising sea levels. It would aim to divert billions of dollars towards nations that are "particularly vulnerable."

After months of contentious talks, negotiators produced recommendations for the fund that will be put to nearly 200 governments for approval at the annual U.N. climate summit COP28, from Nov 30 to Dec 12 in Dubai.

Both developing and developed countries said they had made major concessions to avoid a failure that would have soured COP28 - where governments will face pressure to unlock other deals on phasing out fossil fuels and increasing funding for climate action.

"There was a lot at stake at this meeting," Avinash Persaud, special envoy to the Prime Minister of Barbados and the country's representative on the UN committee, told Reuters. "The value of the agreement is that it avoided a disaster ahead of COP and gives positive momentum."

The recommendation "urges" developed countries to take the lead in capitalizing the fund and also "invites" contributions from other countries and funding sources like carbon markets.