Blanketed in dust, Dhaka people don’t see enough preventive measures

Nasiruddin Molla, a ride-hailing motorcyclist in Dhaka, took off his sunglasses and showed his eyes as he shared his everyday plight while waiting for passengers at Agargaon.

“Just look at my eyes, they always remain red and dull. Everyone asks me if I haven’t washed my face in the morning. I suffer like this due to dust not just in winter but also when the sun shines. On top of this, I suffer from asthma and allergies.”

“I can’t even wear decent attire for a single day,” a frustrated Nasiruddin said.

Afsar Mia, a rickshaw puller from Azimpur shared an experience similar to Nasiruddin. “I have been working as a rickshaw puller for the past 10 years. The situation is just the same. I can’t breathe and my eyes burn. Also, there's an itch all over the body,” he said.

All of these sufferings are due to the dust and he felt only the almighty can resolve this problem, he said. “Labourers like me toiling on the roads don’t have the luxury to think about this situation. It’s only Allah who protects the poor.”

Residents of Dhaka have been experiencing a much poorer quality of air in the capital since the onset of winter after a favourable autumn.

The drastic drop in air quality is evident in the latest data published by the Air Quality Index, or AQI, on Sunday. Dhaka once again topped the list of cities with the worst air quality, surpassing China’s Shenyang and Chengdu, Vietnam’s Hanoi and India’s Kolkata.

Earlier in October, people in Dhaka could breathe a little easier as the Eid holidays and rainfall in the second week of the month contributed to an improvement in the air quality.

The phenomenon was rather unique because more dust particles are found in the air in October.

However, experts raised alarm at the time, cautioning everyone that the quality of air may worsen in the winter due to the ongoing construction projects across the city.

Experts suggested the authorities take initiatives to prevent air pollution. But the authorities did not take “enough precaution” and never prepared for the upcoming winter which led to the current crisis, the environmentalists said.

“Authorities responsible for the well-being of Dhaka city and its people have not performed their duties well. Have they taken any preventive measures against the air pollution in Dhaka as we have reached the peak of it? No, they haven’t,” said Professor Mohammad Sofi Ullah of the Department of Geography and Environment at Dhaka University.

“They should have understood that such problems increase in winter. Therefore, they should have taken preventive measures before winter set in. This city is a place for so many lives,” he said.

Besides managing the dust issue, city authorities must focus on waste management, said

Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, founder and director of the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies at Stamford University.

“In any case, the air quality remains bad in October, November, and December. This is the ongoing season. The situation deteriorates if it doesn’t rain at all,” he said.

“Dhaka’s air is already polluted and in Dhaka and more polluted air blows into the city from its surroundings because trash is burnt in the waste dumps in Matuail and Amin Bazar or other places.”