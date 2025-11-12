Home +
November 12, 2025

Protesters force their way into COP30 summit venue, clash with security

Indigenous protesters demand access to COP30 climate summit. Their leaders seek more influence in forest management talks

Protesters force their way into COP30 summit venue
An Indigenous demonstrator is held by a staff member as protesters force their way into the venue hosting the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, Nov 11, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 10:23 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 10:23 AM

