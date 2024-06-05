Home +
June 05, 2024

Carbon removal needs to quadruple to meet climate goals, researchers say

Currently, CDR removes around 2 billion metric tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every year, but it needs to rise to around 7-9 billion tonnes, a report shows

Carbon removal needs to quadruple to meet climate goals: research
Saplings grown at the nursery of the nonprofit environmental group Rioterra, await planting to restore areas of a nearby rainforest, at the Jamari National Forest, in Itapuã do Oeste, Rondonia state, Brazil, Feb 18, 2020. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM

