Actor Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story' and 'Paper Moon,' dead at age 82

'HOPELESS FATHER'

But Tatum O'Neal claimed in a 2004 memoir, "A Paper Life," that she suffered years of parental abuse and fits of jealousy from her father, and that he introduced her to drugs as a youngster, leading to an estrangement of nearly 25 years.

According to Tatum O'Neal, she and her brother were left to care for themselves when her father moved in with Fawcett, the "Charlie's Angels" television star.

In February 2007, the elder O'Neal, then in his 60s, was arrested after a fight with his son Griffin that ended in gunfire. Prosecutors later decided to not to file charges.

Although he acknowledged in a 2009 Vanity Fair magazine interview, "I'm a hopeless father," O'Neal disputed his daughter's claims of abuse and neglect. The two eventually reconciled and appeared in a biographical docuseries together in 2011 called "Ryan and Tatum: The O'Neals."

Patrick O'Neal, who announced his father's death, was the actor's third child, born to his second wife, Leigh Taylor-Young

The actor's fourth child, a son named Redmond from his relationship with Fawcett, also struggled with substance abuse and was arrested on several occasions in 2008 and 2009 for drug offences leading to jail time.

Still, O'Neal's relationship with Fawcett proved to be his most enduring. They were together from 1979 until 1997. Then, after a break-up of several years, they reunited in 2001 until her death in 2009, following a long battle with cancer.

O'Neal's film career cooled after the mid-1970s. He starred in Stanley Kubrick's historical drama "Barry Lyndon," a movie that took more than a year to make before opening in 1975 to mixed reviews and a mediocre box office.

Near the end of his career, O'Neal had a recurring role from 2005 to 2017 on Fox television's police procedural series "Bones," playing the father of the show's title character, a forensic anthropologist portrayed by Emily Deschanel.