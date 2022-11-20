Indian TV actor Aindrila Sharma, who survived cancer twice, dies at 24

Popular Indian actor Aindrila Sharma, who had featured in multiple hit TV shows in West Bengal, has died at the age of 24 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests, Indian media outlets report.

Aindrila, who was admitted to a hospital in West Bengal’s Howrah after suffering a stroke on Nov 1, died on Sunday.

The actor was a cancer survivor who had been diagnosed with bone and lung cancers in 2015 and 2021 respectively. She managed to defeat the deadly diseases both times and was recently provided with a clean bill of health by her doctors.