    বাংলা

    Indian TV actor Aindrila Sharma, who survived cancer twice, dies at 24

    The actor was a cancer survivor who had been diagnosed with bone and lung cancers in 2015 and 2021 respectively

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM

    Popular Indian actor Aindrila Sharma, who had featured in multiple hit TV shows in West Bengal, has died at the age of 24 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests, Indian media outlets report.

    Aindrila, who was admitted to a hospital in West Bengal’s Howrah after suffering a stroke on Nov 1, died on Sunday.

    The actor was a cancer survivor who had been diagnosed with bone and lung cancers in 2015 and 2021 respectively. She managed to defeat the deadly diseases both times and was recently provided with a clean bill of health by her doctors.

    Media reports suggest her condition kept worsening since was admitted to the hospital earlier this month, and she suffered ten consecutive cardiac arrests on Saturday.

    Aindrila had featured in popular Bengali TV shows like ‘Jhumur’, ‘Jiyon Kathi’, ‘Jibon Jyoti’ and ‘Mahapeeth Tarapeeth’. She was also the leading cast in a recent web series called ‘Bhagar'.

    RELATED STORIES
    Adele
    Adele fans rave as Vegas shows finally start
    The ‘Hello’ and ‘Easy On Me’ chart-topper kicked off her concerts 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute
    Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, Nov 13, 2022.
    Excruciating to see ticker sale chaos: Swift
    The US Justice Department was investigating whether the Ticketmaster company had abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry
    Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US , Feb 12, 2017.
    Adele 'never been more nervous' as Vegas shows begin
    The ‘Hello’ and ‘Easy On Me’ chart-topper faced an online backlash in January when in a tearful video she apologised to fans
    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi arrives at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday, Nov 18, 2022.
    Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
    The Canadian-born actress will take part in an event organised by Women's Leadership Corporation on Friday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher