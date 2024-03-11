‘The Boy and the Heron’ wins best animated feature film Oscar

Hayao Miyazaki won his second Oscar on Sunday for his semi-autobiographical Japanese animated feature film “The Boy and the Heron,” a fantasy tale about a boy grieving his dead mother.

The Japanese anime film emerged as a major awards contender after winning a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

“The Boy and the Heron” was No. 1 at the North American box office when it premiered in 2023, earning $13 million.