    বাংলা

    ‘The Boy and the Heron’ wins best animated feature film Oscar

    The film follows 12-year-old Mahito Maki, whose mother dies in a fire at a Tokyo hospital during WWII

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2024, 04:08 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 04:08 AM

    Hayao Miyazaki won his second Oscar on Sunday for his semi-autobiographical Japanese animated feature film “The Boy and the Heron,” a fantasy tale about a boy grieving his dead mother.

    The Japanese anime film emerged as a major awards contender after winning a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

    “The Boy and the Heron” was No. 1 at the North American box office when it premiered in 2023, earning $13 million.

    The film follows 12-year-old Mahito Maki, whose mother dies in a fire at a Tokyo hospital during World War Two. Maki starts a new life after his father, a warplane factory owner, marries his mother’s sister and they join her at her rural estate.

    There the young boy encounters a supernatural grey heron that leads him to a sealed tower where he discovers a host of fantastical beings that help him process the weight of loss in numerous ways.

    Miyazaki, 83, is regarded as one of the most renowned animation directors in the world with countless films produced by Studio Ghibli, which he co-founded with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki in 1985.

    While Miyazaki came out of retirement to make “The Boy and the Heron,” Studio Ghibli was sold to Nippon TV in 2023 after he couldn’t find a successor for the studio.

    Miyazaki’s film “Spirited Away” won the Oscar for best animated feature in 2003.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.
    Cillian Murphy wins best actor Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'
    The win caps a successful awards season for the 47-year-old Irish actor, who also picked up a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild award
    Abigail Spencer poses during the annual Women in Film (WIF) Oscar nominees party ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 8, 2024.
    What to expect for Oscars red carpet fashion
    This awards season has seen celebrities wear styles ranging from ballgown silhouettes to embroidered and see-through dresses
    Cast members Ke Huy Quan, Awkwafina, James Hong, Jack Black, and Bryan Cranston attend a premiere of the film "Kung Fu Panda 4" in Los Angeles, California, US, March 3, 2024.
    'Kung Fu Panda' is back with some help from 'The Six Million Dollar Man'
    "Kung Fu Panda 4" sees Po tasked with finding a successor to become the next dragon warrior
    Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, for "Rustin", attends the Nominees Luncheon for the 96th Oscars in Beverly Hills, California, US Feb 12, 2024. REUTERS
    'Rustin' inspires generations of activists
    The biographical drama film stars actor Colman Domingo as Rustin and chronicles how a gay civil rights activist planned the 1963 March on Washington

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman