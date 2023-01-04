Look, I’m selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in ‘A Man Called Otto’

Hollywood nice guy Tom Hanks is breaking the mold by playing a grump in “A Man Called Otto.”

His character, Otto Anderson, is a 60-year-old man who plans to end his life following the death of his wife and forced retirement, but instead befriends his lively neighbors and begins viewing life through a positive lens.

The comedy-drama is adapted from the 2012 Swedish novel “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman that became the 2015 Oscar-nominated film.

"A Man Called Otto", directed by Marc Forster, arrives in select theaters on Friday.

Hanks, who won Academy Awards for best actor for "Forrest Gump" and "Philadelphia", said that zero auditions were required for his role, as he and his wife Rita Wilson bought the rights to adapt the novel and film for American audiences.